Photo : YONHAP News

The government is offering tax incentives in its Corporate Value-up Program to enhance the value of domestic companies to address their undervaluation on the stock market, often referred to as the “Korea discount.”The Financial Services Commission(FSC) released the Corporate Value-up initiative on Monday at the government complex in Seoul.Under the program, listed companies are advised to voluntarily set their own stock price increase targets and come up with detailed plans on how and when they will achieve them, while the government supports these efforts with tax benefits.Listed companies are encouraged to publicly announce the targets and their plans to achieve them after July.The FSC and the Korea Exchange plan to provide comprehensive guidelines on how to make the public announcements in the first half of the year, adding the guidelines would just serve as a recommendation.