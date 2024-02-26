Gov’t Pushes Trainee Doctors to Come Back by Thursday

Photo : KBS News

The government has said that trainee doctors will be able to avoid punishment for their collective action if they return to work by Thursday, as they remained off the job for the seventh day in protest of the government’s plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.Interior minister Lee Sang-min made the remarks on Monday while presiding over a government meeting on responses to the trainee doctors’ collective action.The offer follows previous announcements of plans to punish the trainee doctors over their decision to resign en masse, threatening the practitioners with the revocation of their licenses, detention and criminal investigations.In Monday’s meeting the minister implored the trainee doctors to return to hospitals, saying that the collective action is causing confusion and disruptions at hospitals and the threat to patients’ well-being is becoming a reality.He urged the trainee doctors to remember that their voices are louder and their points are more effectively conveyed when they remain beside their patients.Lee said that as part of measures to maintain hospitals’ patient care functions, the government will launch a test-run physician assistant program, through which the scope of work duties of nurses will be more clearly established.Nurses have called on the government to clarify their responsibilities as many say they have been forced to perform some doctors’ duties since trainee doctors launched their collective action.