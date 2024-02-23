Over 10,000 Trainee Doctors Resign, 9,000 Leave Hospitals

Photo : YONHAP News

More than ten-thousand trainee doctors have submitted their resignations in protest of the government’s plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.According to the health ministry on Monday, an inspection of data from 100 major teaching hospitals found that ten-thousand-34 or just over 80 percent of resident doctors had submitted their resignations as of 7 p.m. Friday, although their resignations were not accepted.About 95 percent of the country’s 13-thousand trainee doctors work at those 100 hospitals.Of the ten-thousand-34 trainee doctors who submitted resignations, just over nine thousand or 72-point-three percent have left their jobs.The health ministry asked them to return to work by Thursday, saying that the trainee doctors will be able to avoid punishment for their collective action if they return to work by that day.The government received 38 new reports of damages caused by the collective action as of 6 p.m. Friday, mostly postponements of surgical procedures and doctor’s appointments.