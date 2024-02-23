Professors' Group Calls for Dialogue with Gov't to Persuade Trainee Doctors to Return to Work

Photo : YONHAP News

Professors at Seoul National University's medical school called for dialogue with the government, saying that persuasion, rather than intimidation, would be more effective in ending trainee doctors’ collective action taken in protest of the planned expansion of medical school admissions quota.An emergency steering committee of the professors issued the statement following a meeting attended by around 80 professors and trainee doctors early Monday.The professors said they too would take action should the government's response to the trainee doctors' collective action be deemed legally unjust.In putting priority over seeking a resolution through talks with the government, the committee proposed setting an agenda and exchanging basic positions before starting negotiations after April's general elections.Despite the proposal, committee chief Chung Jin-haeng, speaking to reporters after the meeting, slammed the government for putting forth the estimated quota expansion without any scientific basis and consideration for potential negative effects.She also criticized the government and media outlets for framing the ongoing situation as a "medical crisis," as well as the public for their excessive use of medical services.