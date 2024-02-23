Yoon's Approval Rating Climbs Back Above 40% for 1st Time in 8 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has climbed back to the 40-percent range for the first time in around eight months.According to a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-504 adults nationwide conducted between last Monday and Friday, 41-point-nine percent of respondents approved Yoon's handling of state affairs, up two-point-four percentage points from the previous week.Fifty-four-point-eight percent of respondents, on the other hand, were dissatisfied with the president, down two-point-four percentage points in the same period.It is the first time that Yoon's approval rating rose above 40 percent since the 42 percent posted during the fifth week of June last year.Realmeter cited the administration's revision of regulations on restricted development zones, support for research and development in nuclear power, as well as a planned increase of the medical school admission quota as factors that facilitated the rise in approval.The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.