Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

KMA Emergency Leadership Says Sunday's Rally to Launch Resistance against Gov't Policies

Written: 2024-02-26 15:18:26Updated: 2024-02-26 15:35:05

KMA Emergency Leadership Says Sunday's Rally to Launch Resistance against Gov't Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

An emergency steering committee of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) said its planned rally on Sunday will be the start of a big journey in doctors' resistance against the government's healthcare policies.

In a message to KMA members on Monday, the committee said the time has come to select between a path of mutual destruction or resistance through to the end, stressing that unless doctors let everyone know about what's fueling their anger, their journey will be perilous.

The panel claimed that the government's policies were unjustified, saying trainee doctors and medical students are leaving their practice with no hope for the future under the government's planned quota expansion in medical school admissions and policies for essential medicine.

Accusing the government and society of demonizing doctors as lacking work ethic, the committee blamed the government for causing the shortage of doctors in essential medicine by operating medical services like a welfare system.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >