KMA Emergency Leadership Says Sunday's Rally to Launch Resistance against Gov't Policies

An emergency steering committee of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) said its planned rally on Sunday will be the start of a big journey in doctors' resistance against the government's healthcare policies.In a message to KMA members on Monday, the committee said the time has come to select between a path of mutual destruction or resistance through to the end, stressing that unless doctors let everyone know about what's fueling their anger, their journey will be perilous.The panel claimed that the government's policies were unjustified, saying trainee doctors and medical students are leaving their practice with no hope for the future under the government's planned quota expansion in medical school admissions and policies for essential medicine.Accusing the government and society of demonizing doctors as lacking work ethic, the committee blamed the government for causing the shortage of doctors in essential medicine by operating medical services like a welfare system.