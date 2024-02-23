Police Conduct Raid in Connection with Fabricated Video of Pres. Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have conducted a raid in connection with an individual traced to the online ID used to post a fabricated video of President Yoon Suk Yeol ahead of April's general elections.In a meeting with reporters on Monday, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Cho Ji-ho said investigators plan to probe the ID user's motive behind the act.The original video, which was previously reported to be AI-based deepfake content, was confirmed to have been created by piecing together parts from a televised speech Yoon gave during his 2022 presidential campaign.In the fabricated video titled "President Yoon Suk Yeol's Confessional Speech," Yoon is shown saying that his incompetent and corrupt administration has habitually enjoyed privileges and engaged in foul play, unlawful acts and corruption.The president continues to say in the heavily doctored footage that he has damaged the nation and forced people into agony while clinging onto ideologies far from common sense.