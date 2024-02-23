Kim Jong-un Reportedly Has 'Pale and Thin' Firstborn Son Kept Away from Public

Photo : YONHAP News

A British media outlet reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has a son, who's older than his daughter Joo-ae, but has not been seen in public due to his “pale and thin” appearance.The Daily Mail last Friday referenced a report by the Korea Times in which a retired official from the National Intelligence Service(NIS), Choe Su-yong, who, citing sources from the North, said that the son's “unappealing physical appearance seems to have discouraged Kim from disclosing his son in public.” Choe reportedly added that unlike Kim himself and his daughter, who's “plump and well-fed,” his son is said to be “pale and thin.”The Daily Mail pointed out why chubby physiques are preferred in North Korean society, saying that thin physiques may remind North Koreans of the great famine of the 1990s.Meanwhile, the report also pointed out that the North Korean leader may have two other illegitimate children, with their genders unknown.While the NIS believes that Kim has three children, the former intelligence official says his eldest son and Joo-ae are his only legitimate children, with two younger children born out of wedlock.