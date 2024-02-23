N. Korean Women's Football Team Arrives in Japan for Final Paris Olympic Qualifier

Photo : YONHAP News

The North Korean women's national football team arrived at Japan's Haneda International Airport on Sunday in advance of a final qualifying match for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.As the athletes and team officials passed through an area restricted by airport authorities, dozens of people, presumed to be members of the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, welcomed the team waving North Korean flags.The North Korean team entered Japan at around 10 p.m., after coming to a nil-nil draw against Japan in their first qualifying match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.North Korea and Japan will face off against each other for the second time at Tokyo's National Stadium on Wednesday to determine which team will enter the Olympics.While Japan has banned the entry of North Korean nationals as part of sanctions linked to the North's missile provocations, it reportedly permitted the team's entry in special recognition of the event.