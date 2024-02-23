K-Internet: Top IT Firms to Form Consultative Body to Tackle Election-related Deepfakes

Photo : YONHAP News

K-Internet says key IT companies, including Naver, Kakao, SK Communications and Google Korea, will form an autonomous consultative body to boost the fairness and credibility of the upcoming general elections and by-elections.The association, which represents the nation’s major Information and Communication Technology(ICT) industries, announced on Monday that discussions have begun on creating such a consultative body as many countries, including South Korea, are set to hold key elections this year.The association said the participating companies are focusing discussions on ways to reach the joint goal of relaying sincere information in the election process as the importance of information is increasing.The envisioned organization will discuss ways to address risks related to malicious deepfakes created for the elections and to prevent the distribution of such artificial images or videos while continuously holding consultations with outside expert groups before unveiling measures on tackling election-related deepfakes at an early date.