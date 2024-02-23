N. Korean Delegation Departs for Russia for World Youth Festival

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly sent a delegation to Russia for the World Youth Festival set to begin Friday.According to the regime’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), a delegation of the Central Committee of the North Korean Socialist Patriotic Youth League headed by its chairman, Mun Chol, departed Pyongyang on Monday to take part in the 2024 World Youth Festival.The Russian embassy in Pyongyang said in a post on social media that Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora accompanied the delegation to the Pyongyang International Airport.The embassy said the two sides will hold discussions on exchanges between the nations’ youth organizations during the festival, which will be held in the federal territory of Sirius from March 1 to 7.The embassy also said that a youth team of the North’s women’s volleyball club left Pyongyang for Vladivostok on Monday at the invitation of Primorsky Region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako, adding the athletes will hold a series of friendly matches and joint training camps with Russian teams.