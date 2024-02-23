Gov't Discusses Ways to Ease Doctors' Legal Burdens from Medical Accidents

Photo : YONHAP News

The government held a meeting to discuss possible revisions and legislation to reduce medical practitioners' legal burdens related to medical accidents.In the meeting on responses to trainee doctors’ collective action on Tuesday, the government discussed enacting a special act on medical accidents to exempt medical practitioners from criminal punishment for such incidents.In his opening remarks at the meeting, health and welfare minister Cho Kyu-hong said that the litigation-oriented resolution of medical disputes increases the burden on patients and medical practitioners alike. Through such a system, patients suffer from long-term lawsuits and medical practitioners avoid essential medical care due to the burden of legal risks, he said.The minister added that the government will also seek a revision to a law on damage relief for medical accidents and medical dispute mediation to make it mandatory for medical professionals to subscribe to liability insurance.The government plans to hold a public hearing on the matters on Wednesday.The government will also launch a test-run program on Tuesday to clearly establish the scope of nurses’ work duties as some have complained of being forced to perform some doctors’ duties at major hospitals since trainee doctors launched their collective action.