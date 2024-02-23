US Official Hopes for S. Korea to Provide More Defense Material Support for Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official at the U.S. State Department has expressed the hope that South Korea will provide more defense material support for Ukraine for its war against Russia.Yuri Kim, principal deputy assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasian affairs, made the statement on Monday at a virtual forum hosted by the Institute for Corean-American Studies(ICAS).Kim said that the U.S. has seen South Korea provide Ukraine with not just political support but actual defense support, and it would like to see more of those materials going over to Ukraine, mentioning that South Korea is part of the group of some 50 countries committed to supporting the war-torn country.Asked if Washington had made an official request to Seoul for arms support, Kim reportedly said that Washington made the request on air defense very broadly to all coalition members, including South Korea, adding all 50 coalition members understand that there is a great need for air defense.Kim also said that the biggest need right now is 155 millimeter artillery and Ukraine’s soldiers have just 15 to 20 rounds of ammunition per soldier each day.