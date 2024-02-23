Defense Minister: N. Korea Delivered Millions of Munitions to Russia in Return for Food

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has assessed that North Korea has delivered millions of munitions to Russia for the war in Ukraine, in return for the provision of food and other necessities.At a meeting with reporters on Monday, defense minister Shin Won-sik said since late August last year, over six-thousand-700 containers have been transported from the North to Russia, enough to carry about three million rounds of 152 mm artillery shells or 500-thousand rounds of 122 mm artillery shells.The minister added that while North Korean arms factories typically operate at around 30 percent capacity due to shortages of raw materials and electricity, those manufacturing weapons and shells for transportation to Russia are running at full capacity.Noting that the volume of containers entering the North from Russia since last summer is presumed to be nearly 30 percent larger than those traveling in the opposite direction, Shin said it seems that food accounts for the largest portion, likely leading to food price stabilization within the regime.As for the North's Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite launched into orbit last November, the minister said it has shown no signs of functioning, only orbiting.