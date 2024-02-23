N. Korean Factories Producing Arms for Russia Running at Full Capacity

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Defense minister Shin Won-sik met with local reporters on Monday, and disclosed that the ministry believes North Korea is operating factories for munitions shipments to Russia at full power. He said the regime likely sent over millions of shells since last summer, in return for technical transfer as well as food and other necessities.Choi You Sun reports.Report: South Korea's military said that while only about 30 percent of the hundreds of North Korean arms factories are operating due to insufficient electricity and raw materials, those that manufacture weapons and shells for transportation to Russia are running at full capacity.At a meeting with reporters on Monday, defense minister Shin Won-sik said since last August, over six-thousand-700 containers have been transported from the North to Russia, enough to carry about three million rounds of 152 mm artillery shells or 500-thousand rounds of 122 mm artillery shells.With the two types likely mixed in the delivery, millions of North Korean munitions are presumed to have been sent to Russia.Russia, in return, is believed to have provided the North with food and other necessities, with the minister stating that containers entering the North from Russia the past six months were nearly 30 percent larger than those traveling in the opposite direction. He said food likely accounted for the largest portion, leading to food price stabilization within the regime.The minister forecast there will be an increase in Moscow's transfer of satellite and other technologies amid its rising dependency on North Korean munitions.As for Pyongyang's increasing cruise missile tests, Shin said the military is keeping an eye on developments as the regime is speculated to be not only testing for exports to Russia, but aiming to conduct another provocation along the front lines.The minister added that the North is focusing on advancing its surface-to-ship missiles in an apparent bid to enhance its naval power to catch up to the South.Regarding the North's Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite launched into orbit last November, Shin said it has shown no signs of functioning, only remaining in orbit. He also said there is a possibility that North Korea will push for a fourth satellite launch before Seoul's second military spy satellite launch set for April.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.