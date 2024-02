Photo : YONHAP News

According to officials on Tuesday, the city will push to rename Gimpo International Airport, most of which is located in Seoul's western Gangseo District, to Seoul Gimpo Airport in line with opinions gathered from residents in the area.The city government also plans to recommend for the transport ministry to expand the standard of international flight operations at the airport from the current two-thousand kilometers or less to up to three-thousand kilometers.The expansion would allow the operation of additional flights to China's Guangzhou and Hong Kong from Gimpo, with Singapore also under consideration.The city also put forth plans to ease aviation high-altitude restrictions in the area, to refurbish old low-rise residential buildings, and to turn a semi-industrial district in the region into an integrated venue of industrial and residential zones.