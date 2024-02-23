Menu Content

Politics

PPP Interim Chief Announces Campaign Pledges on Climate Change

Written: 2024-02-27 15:47:17Updated: 2024-02-27 15:53:00

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim chief Han Dong-hoon on Tuesday announced a set of campaign pledges focused on tackling climate change and promoting renewable energy sources.

Speaking at a book cafe in Seongsu-dong in southeastern Seoul, Han stressed that while climate policies may not immediately win votes, it's something that politicians must undertake for the country's long term future.

The pledges announced by Han includes doubling the size of state funds set aside for climate change responses from the current two-point-four trillion won, or 18 billion U.S. dollars, to five trillion won by 2027, in order to support companies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while expanding investments and issuance of loans to promote environmentally friendly activities.

Other pledges include securing global industrial competitiveness by expanding carbon-free energy, revitalizing the local economy by fostering the climate industry and strengthening the control tower to oversee the progress.

Tuesday's pledge delivered by Han marks the sixteenth and final pledge announced by the interim chief leading up to the April general election.
