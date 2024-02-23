Menu Content

Gov't to Operate Full-Fledged Response to Spring's High-Density Ultrafine Dust

Written: 2024-02-27 16:50:30Updated: 2024-02-27 17:06:53

Photo : KBS News

The government will operate a full-fledged system for the next month in response to high-density ultrafine dust during the spring season.

Starting Tuesday through late March, the government will reinforce the on-site implementation of reduction measures in its seasonal fine dust management plan, which has been effective since last December.

Officials will inspect and clean ventilation and air purification facilities at public venues, such as subway and railway waiting areas three times a day.

Air quality will be inspected at schools at the start of the new school year, while the government advises the private sector to run flexible work hours for pregnant employees and those with respiratory illnesses when high-density ultrafine dust persists for at least two days.

The government will also increase public coal-burning power plant shutdowns amid reduced demand for heating, and check up on measures to reduce the spread of dust at construction sites.
