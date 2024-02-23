4th Round of Fukushima Water Discharge to Start Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO), the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, will start its fourth release of treated radioactive water from the plant into the ocean on Wednesday.As with the previous three releases, about 78-hundred tons of processed water will flow into the Pacific Ocean over a period of 17 days.TEPCO has said radioactivity levels in nearby ocean waters following the three previous discharges were all within safety standards.In August last year, TEPCO started its first release of the treated water and the third discharge ended on November 20 last year.The operator, which has discharged a combined total of about 23-thousand-350 tons of water in the three releases, plans to discharge a total of 31-thousand-200 tons through the four rounds.It plans to release a total of 54-thousand-600 tons of treated wastewater between April this year and March next year.