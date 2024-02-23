Pentagon Starts Process to Secure Defense Procurement Agreement with S. Korea

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The U.S. Defense Department has reportedly started an internal process to secure a reciprocal defense procurement agreement with South Korea.Last week, the Pentagon posted a notice in the Federal Register to request industry feedback on its pursuit of a Reciprocal Defense Procurement(RDP) Agreement with Seoul, saying that it is contemplating negotiating and concluding the deal.The Pentagon said that the purpose of an RDP Agreement is to promote rationalization, standardization, interchangeability and interoperability of conventional defense equipment with allies and other friendly governments.It added that these agreements provide a framework for ongoing communication regarding market access and procurement matters that enhance effective defense cooperation.The department plans to collect public opinions on the agreement until March 25 and conduct follow-up measures.In a summit in April last year, President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to pursue the deal in order to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the defense industry.South Korea’s Office of National Security expects the agreement, which is considered a free trade agreement in the defense industry, will help increase South Korean defense companies’ exports.