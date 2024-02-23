White House Official: S. Korean Companies in US Help Form Supply Chain Ecosystem, Create Jobs

Photo : YONHAP News

A White House official said that South Korean companies operating in the United States have made contributions to forming a robust ecosystem of supply chains and creating decent jobs in the U.S.Lael Brainard, the director of the National Economic Council(NEC), presented the assessment on Tuesday during a meeting at the White House with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, who is visiting the U.S.According to a press release by Seoul’s foreign ministry, Brainard called for continued bilateral cooperation, saying that South Korean businesses operating in the U.S. and U.S. enterprises in South Korea have made big contributions to forming a more robust ecosystem of supply chains and creating decent jobs in the U.S.Minister Cho said that thanks to the U.S. government’s close consultation with the Seoul government in the process of implementing its economic policies such as the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, the two nations are achieving results beneficial to both sides.He asked for continued cooperation and special consideration from the U.S. government to ensure South Korean business in the U.S. can receive treatment and incentives commensurate with their investments and contributions in the U.S.The minister then stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in efforts to jointly respond to complex global crises and to enhance economic security.