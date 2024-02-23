Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

White House Official: S. Korean Companies in US Help Form Supply Chain Ecosystem, Create Jobs

Written: 2024-02-28 09:35:00Updated: 2024-02-28 10:29:36

White House Official: S. Korean Companies in US Help Form Supply Chain Ecosystem, Create Jobs

Photo : YONHAP News

A White House official said that South Korean companies operating in the United States have made contributions to forming a robust ecosystem of supply chains and creating decent jobs in the U.S. 

Lael Brainard, the director of the National Economic Council(NEC), presented the assessment on Tuesday during a meeting at the White House with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, who is visiting the U.S. 

According to a press release by Seoul’s foreign ministry, Brainard called for continued bilateral cooperation, saying that South Korean businesses operating in the U.S. and U.S. enterprises in South Korea have made big contributions to forming a more robust ecosystem of supply chains and creating decent jobs in the U.S. 

Minister Cho said that thanks to the U.S. government’s close consultation with the Seoul government in the process of implementing its economic policies such as the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, the two nations are achieving results beneficial to both sides.

He asked for continued cooperation and special consideration from the U.S. government to ensure South Korean business in the U.S. can receive treatment and incentives commensurate with their investments and contributions in the U.S. 

The minister then stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in efforts to jointly respond to complex global crises and to enhance economic security.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >