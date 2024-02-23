Countries at UN Conference Condemn N. Korea-Russia Arms Transfers, N. Korea's Nuclear Development

Photo : YONHAP News

Numerous countries have reportedly expressed concerns about arms transfers between North Korea and Russia and the North’s continued nuclear and missile development in a UN disarmament conference.According to the Voice of America, France said on Tuesday that it firmly condemns assistance provided to Russia including its procurement of North Korean ballistic missiles on the second day of the Conference on Disarmament held in Geneva.France also urged North Korea to respect its obligations to proceed with the dismantlement of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible way in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions.Ukraine, which is at war with Russia, strongly condemned North Korea and Iran for their military support for Russia, saying that the support has allowed Moscow to wage war against Kyiv, killing innocent civilians and destroying the country.Poland and Romania, both adjacent to Ukraine, also described the transfer of North Korean missiles to Russia as a major concern, noting that North Korea's nuclear and missile development poses a threat to the principle of non-proliferation.Germany and Italy also expressed concern about threats from North Korea and called for the North’s denuclearization.