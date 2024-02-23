Presidential Office: Hard to Say KMA Represents Medical Community

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid the continued collective action of trainee doctors, the presidential office said on Wednesday that while the Korean Medical Association(KMA) claims to represent the medical community, it is difficult to say the group truly represents them.A senior official at the top office made the remarks to reporters, saying the government is continuously asking the medical community to put their heads together to recommend people who can properly represent the community. The official added that no reply has been received yet.Regarding a claim by chiefs of 40 medical schools that an admissions quota increase of 350 would be appropriate, the official said that the issue of personnel supply and demand in health care is a matter for the government to decide under the Constitution and law.The official added that the government may seek advice from the medical community to estimate the exact personnel supply and demand, but the responsibility of making the decision lies with the state, stressing that the scope of the increase is by no means an issue for negotiation.The remarks indicate the government will stick to its plan to increase the medical school admissions quota by two-thousand next year.