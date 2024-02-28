Gov't Begins In-Person Delivery of Return-to-Work Notices to Trainee Doctors ahead of Thursday Deadline

Photo : YONHAP News

The government started delivering notices of its return-to-work order through in-person visits to the homes of trainee doctors who have walked off the job in protest of a planned increase of the medical school admissions quota. The notices are being delivered a day before the deadline for the doctors to return and avoid legal punishment.The health ministry, which had been issuing notices of the order by mail or text message, began the direct delivery of the notices on Wednesday, with cooperation from the police.Earlier, the government told the doctors to return to work by Thursday or face suspension of their medical licenses and further legal action.The ministry plans to tally the number of trainee doctors that have yet to return on Monday and launch legal proceedings. Monday will be the first work day after the Thursday deadline, as Friday is a public holiday.On Tuesday, the ministry filed complaints with the police against five former and incumbent executives of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) over alleged violation of the Medical Service Act, as well as inciting and abetting obstruction of business.