Ex-Pres. Aide Urges DP Leadership to Reconsider His Exclusion from Election Candidacy

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok from the previous Moon Jae-in administration urged the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leadership to reconsider him for nomination after he was ruled out as a candidate ahead of April's general elections.At a press conference on Wednesday, Im said he respectfully and earnestly requests to be reconsidered for candidacy in Seoul's Jung-Seongdong A district, where former Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission Chair Jeon Hyun-hee received sole candidacy without primaries.Referring to DP leader Lee Jae-myung's meeting with former President Moon early this month, Im said he had faith in the DP chief's promise to unify both factions close to Lee and Moon, adding he cannot accept the latest decision.He said the unity of factions is the basic premise to win the elections and to place judgment on what he called the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's tyranny.The former presidential aide said he will wait for a response from the DP Supreme Council before deciding on his next steps.