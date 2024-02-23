Teenage Suspect Accused of Attacking PPP Rep. Bae Hyun-jin Referred to Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have referred to the prosecution without pretrial detention a teenager suspected to be the perpetrator in an attack last month in which People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Bae Hyun-jin was hit repeatedly with a rock.The Seoul Gangnam Police Station on Wednesday referred the middle-school student to the prosecution on charges of aggravated assault causing bodily injury.Gangnam police chief Kim Dong-su said the suspect has testified that he had run into the lawmaker by chance while visiting the affluent Gangnam area to get a glimpse of celebrity trainees, and that he had committed the crime without being conscious of his actions.While the suspect has not testified to his motive, the police, based on a comprehensive analysis of his usual tendencies and past behavior, concluded that he had acted alone and wanted to draw media attention but had not planned the attack in advance.The police said the suspect had found the rock earlier on the day of the attack near his home and ruled out a political motive.