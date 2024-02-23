Meta CEO Meets with LG Electronics CEO to Enhance Collaboration on XR Sector

Photo : YONHAP News

Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who's visiting South Korea for the first time in ten years, met with LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan on Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance corporate collaborations in the extended reality(XR) sector.Zuckerberg held a luncheon with Cho, as well as other senior officials from the South Korean electronics giant in Seoul, where they discussed the direction of next-generation XR device collaboration and the possibility of future collaboration surrounding artificial intelligence(AI) development.The meeting between the two CEOs comes as the head of LG Electronics expressed the company's commitment to forging partnerships to expand its presence in the XR market during CES 2024 last month.Zuckerberg is also likely to hold talks with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong to discuss ways to cooperate in the fields of AI memory chips and XR businesses, as Meta recently announced plans to build its own artificial general intelligence(AGI) and work on a new AI chip, while South Korea's largest chipmaker created a new unit for AGI research and development in Silicon Valley.The Meta CEO is also expected to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol before ending his trip.