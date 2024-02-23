Labor Ministry Calls for Joint Efforts for Growing Number of Foreign Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

Ahead of the large increase in the number of foreign workers this year, the Ministry of Employment and Labor, related ministries, industry groups and 17 metropolitan local governments gathered to discuss ways to cooperate in providing support to foreign workers.The labor ministry held the '2024 First Government-Local Council on the Employment Permit System' meeting on Wednesday and signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) containing cooperation details with each entity.Seven new industries have been added to those eligible for foreign worker employment permits, including non-metropolitan rooted mid-sized companies, courier services, airport ground handling, the restaurant industry, the hotel and condominium industry, forestry, and mining, while the allowable employment limit for each workplace has also been doubled.Labor minister Lee Jung-sik said the four new industries of food and beverages, hotel and condominium, forestry, and mining must pay particular attention to protecting foreign workers, given that they have been allowed to hire foreign workers for the first time this year.This year, the quota for foreign workers introduced under the Employment Permit System's 'Non-professional Work Visa'(E-9) rose to 165-thousand, marking the highest figure yet.