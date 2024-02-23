Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Discuss Cooperation to Counter N. Korea's Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States held talks on Wednesday and discussed ways to coordinate their responses to North Korea’s provocations.Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks in Washington to discuss the need for close coordination between South Korea and the U.S. as well as among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan. It is speculated North Korea may escalate its aggression ahead of the general elections in South Korea in April and the U.S. presidential election in November.In the first bilateral in-person meeting since Cho took office last month, the two sides also likely discussed responses to the North’s moves to redefine relations with South Korea and shared comments on the possibility of a summit between Pyongyang and Tokyo.In his opening remarks, Cho said that the two nations are united in condemning North Korea’s increasingly provocative rhetoric and actions that violate U.N. Security Council resolutions, including its export of munitions and ballistic missiles to Russia.The minister continued to state that the two sides stand together in support of Ukraine, united in condemning Houthi attacks and are working together to uphold navigational rights and freedoms in the Gulf of Aden.He also stressed that strengthening trilateral cooperation between South Korea, the United States, and Japan is essential to address common security challenges, promote stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.Blinken said that the partnership between Seoul and Washington has become stronger on a bilateral, regional and global basis, which is largely because of South Korea’s extraordinary leadership.