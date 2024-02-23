Menu Content

White House Declines to Comment on Whether S. Korea Should Send Artillery Shells to Ukraine

Written: 2024-02-29 09:11:08Updated: 2024-02-29 10:40:06

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House has declined to comment on whether South Korea should provide 155 millimeter artillery shells to help Ukraine in its war against Russia, saying it is a military decision for Seoul to make.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the remarks during a press briefing on Wednesday when asked if the U.S. wants South Korea to provide the artillery shells to Ukraine. 

The spokesperson declined to comment on South Korea’s military decision, saying that it’s Seoul’s own decision. She added that the U.S. is grateful for Seoul’s support for Ukraine as it continues to defend against Russia's aggression. 

The remarks came after Yuri Kim, principal deputy assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasian affairs, said on Monday that the U.S. has seen South Korea provide Ukraine with not just political support but actual defense support, and it would like to see more of those materials going over to Ukraine.

Kim also said that the biggest need right now is 155 millimeter artillery. 

According to the Washington Post, the amount of 155 millimeter artillery shells that South Korea provided to Ukraine through the United States in December was more than that supplied by all European countries.
