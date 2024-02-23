Menu Content

Politics

National Assembly to Hold Plenary Session Thursday

Written: 2024-02-29 10:17:58

National Assembly to Hold Plenary Session Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to hold the last plenary meeting of its February extraordinary session on Thursday afternoon. 

The assembly is expected to pass revisions to laws on housing and export-import banks in the plenary session. 

However, it’s uncertain whether the assembly will pass a bill on redrawing electoral district boundaries and a set of bills on special counsel investigations into the Daejang-dong development scandal and First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged stock manipulation.

Rival parties have been engaged in a tug-of-war over the scheduling of a revote for the two opposition-led special counsel bills vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol early last month. 

The special counsel investigation bills are unlikely to pass parliament in Wednesday’s session as the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is insisting that it will not revote on them unless the parties reach an agreement on the bill on redrawing electoral districts. 

Ahead of the plenary session, the rival parties will hold a meeting of the parliamentary special committee on political reform for last-minute negotiations on electoral districts.
