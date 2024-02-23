Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov’t to Increase Number of Medical School Professors at Major National Universities by 1,000 by 2027

Written: 2024-02-29 10:38:56Updated: 2024-02-29 15:14:22

Gov’t to Increase Number of Medical School Professors at Major National Universities by 1,000 by 2027

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to increase the number of medical school professors at major national universities by one thousand by 2027.

The government announced the decision on Thursday in a meeting on responses to doctors’ collective action, saying that the increase is aimed at enhancing essential and regional medical services and improving the quality of medical education.

Interior minister Lee Sang-min said that the government's medical reform plan, including increasing the medical school admissions quota, is the last chance to save the people and regions, adding the government will ensure that the public can receive proper treatment at the right time anywhere.

The minister also said the government will advance the opening of new metropolitan emergency medical situation rooms, which were initially supposed to launch sequentially, with all opening by May. 

The four new situation rooms, which will open on March 4 in the capital region, Chungcheong, Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces, will be responsible for the comprehensive management of transfers and transport of critically-ill patients.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >