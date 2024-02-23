Blinken to Visit S. Korea in March for Democracy Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to South Korea next month to attend a meeting for the Summit for Democracy.South Korea’s foreign minister Cho Tae-yul said that Blinken unveiled the plan during their talks at the U.S. State Department in Washington on Wednesday.Blinken will attend a minister-level meeting in Seoul on March 18 to coordinate the agenda for the Summit for Democracy set for March 18 to 20 in Seoul. U.S. President Joe Biden will participate in the summit virtually.Accordingly, South Korea and the U.S. will hold foreign ministers’ talks for the second month in a row to discuss close coordination in their North Korea policies.Explaining the outcome of talks with Blinken at the South Korean embassy in Washington, Cho said that the two sides engaged in useful, in-depth discussions, adding they agreed to strengthen high-level exchanges and strategic communication at all levels to realize the vision of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Cho added that they agreed to sternly respond to North Korea’s provocations and enhance efforts to block Pyongyang's illegal funds and improve human rights conditions in the North.