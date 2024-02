Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly 300 trainee doctors who left their worksites in protest of the government's plan to increase the medical school admissions quota returned to work between Tuesday and Wednesday.An official said on Thursday that the government’s inspection of 100 major teaching hospitals found that as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, 294 trainee doctors had returned to work.The figure includes 24 at a hospital in the Seoul metropolitan area, 37 at a hospital in Seoul and 66 at a hospital in the Jeolla region.The number of those who returned to work Wednesday night has not been tallied yet.The government and the presidential office expect the figure to rise as the government earlier told the doctors to return to work by Thursday or face the suspension of their medical licenses and further legal action.