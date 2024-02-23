Yoon: S. Korea Potentially Outstanding Platform for Meta's AI Technology

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with visiting Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the presidential office on Thursday, and said South Korea, with its high-quality smart appliances, wearable devices and smart cars has the potential to be an outstanding platform for Meta's artificial intelligence(AI) technology.According to Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy Sung Tae-yoon, the President said Seoul hopes to cooperate with Meta in research and development, and fostering talent for the creation of a metaverse ecosystem, adding the South Korean industry is prepared to actively support Meta's vision and plans.Yoon asked Zuckerberg to closely cooperate with South Korean businesses leading the global market in memory semiconductors, an industry essential to the AI sector.Yoon also requested Meta and other big tech platforms to monitor the spread of false information, including the dissemination of AI-based fake news, with elections set to be held in many countries this year.Zuckerberg, in response, said his company determines whether a video content was created with AI through watermark technology and is cooperating with governments in efforts to prevent election interference.