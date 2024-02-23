Parties to Vote on Redistricting Bill, Another on Special Counsel Probes Vetoed by Pres. Yoon

Photo : KBS News

Rival parties are set to vote on a bill aimed at redistricting before the April 10 general elections and another on special counsel probes into alleged bribery involving the "Five Billion Won Club" in the Daejang-dong development scandal and First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged stock manipulation.Earlier on Thursday, floor leaders from the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) agreed to put the bills to a vote during the final plenary meeting of the February extraordinary session in the afternoon.The rival parties, however, plan to finalize revisions to the redistricting bill at the special parliamentary political reform committee meeting before putting it to a vote, with details expected to be announced by the committee.The special probes bill will be put to a second vote as President Yoon Suk Yeol exercised his veto right during the first vote, citing a disregard for the constitutional practice of partisan negotiation prior to its passage. He also expressed concerns that excessive probes could violate the rights of those standing trial on related allegations.The DP's majority in parliament is not enough to override the president’s rejection, which requires passage by a two-thirds majority in a plenary session attended by more than half of all lawmakers.