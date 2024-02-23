Two Main Opposition Lawmakers Indicted Over Cash-for-Votes Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Two main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers were indicted on Thursday over their alleged involvement in a cash-for-votes scandal during the DP's 2021 leadership election.According to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, lawmakers Heo Jong-sik and Lim Jong-seong were indicted without detention for allegedly violating the Political Parties Act for their role in the scandal.Prosecutors believe 20 lawmakers were involved in the scandal, which centers on allegations that the campaign of former DP leader Song Young-gil handed out cash envelopes totaling 66 million won, or over 49 thousand U.S. dollars to 20 sitting DP lawmakers and other party members leading up to the party's leadership election in May 2021.Heo and Lim allegedly received three million won each from then-DP lawmaker Youn Kwan-suk.Youn, now an independent lawmaker after defecting from the DP, was sentenced to two years in prison last month after being convicted of handing out cash envelopes on behalf of Song.