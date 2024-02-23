Patients Groups Urge Doctors to Immediately End Collective Action

Photo : KBS News

An alliance of groups representing patients in the country urged trainee doctors, who have resigned en masse in protest of the planned expansion of the medical school admissions quota, to immediately end their collective action and return to work.At a press conference on Thursday, the Korea Alliance of Patients Organization said the trainee doctors must return to patients in emergency situations and those with serious illnesses to end the damage, inconvenience and anxiety patients are experiencing.The alliance said while the pain from illness and anxiety about the possibility of death are overwhelming enough for the patients, a delay in treatment is much like a death sentence. The groups added that there must not be any preconditions to doctors returning to their patients and standing by them.The alliance also plans to submit a petition to the National Human Rights Commission, urging the government to put forth preventive measures.Another alliance of groups, including the Korean Cancer Patients Rights Council, held a separate press conference, calling for a consultative body involving the government, the Korea Medical Association(KMA) and patients.