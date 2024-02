Photo : YONHAP News

Moscow publicly thanked Pyongyang for its support in its invasion of Ukraine, once again highlighting its solidarity with the regime.The Russian Embassy in North Korea posted a message on its social media page on Thursday on the current situation in Ukraine, and said they're pleased that the North has been by their side at the forefront of the fight.Photos of various weapons used in the war in Ukraine were posted, but no photos of weapons that appeared to have been made in North Korea were uploaded.Although both Russia and North Korea deny the transfer of arms, South Korean military authorities believe that about six-thousand-700 containers of artillery shells and other weapons have been transferred from North Korea to Russia since the end of August last year.North Korea has openly supported Russia's war in Ukraine, calling it a "justified battle."