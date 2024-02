Photo : KBS News

The government has reaffirmed its policy of not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine.A foreign ministry official told reporters on Thursday that South Korea is providing humanitarian and financial assistance, including non-lethal weaponry, to Ukraine as a member of the international community.The official then said Seoul will continue to provide such assistance while comprehensively reviewing the situation of the war and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.The official made the remark after being asked about a senior U.S. State Department official expressing the hope earlier in the week that Seoul will provide more defense material support for Ukraine.South Korea has provided Ukraine with demining equipment, ambulances and bullet-proof vests.