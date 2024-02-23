KMA Says Gov't Order on Hospitals to Reject Trainee Doctors' Resignations is Extrajudicial

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) has denounced the government’s order on training hospitals to reject a collective submission of letters of resignation from trainee doctors, calling the move “extrajudicial.”Joo Soo-ho, the head of the KMA emergency committee’s public relations council, issued the rebuke during a briefing on Thursday, also condemning the government’s order on trainee doctors to continue their current duties.Joo said the freedom of occupation guaranteed by the Constitution and civil law as well as their rights to resign and sign contracts cannot be invalidated.According to the medical sector, some teaching hospitals on Thursday sent out text messages to trainee doctors stating that they cannot accept resignations or documents on giving up employment in line with instructions from the health ministry.The health ministry said the hospitals had made the decision to send such messages, dismissing speculation that the hospitals’ move was made on the ministry’s orders.On the proposal by second vice health minister Park Min-soo to hold talks with trainee doctors, Joo said the move is just for show, that aims to demonstrate to the public that the government tried to engage in discussions until the last minute.