Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday approved the appointments of Shin Sook-hee and Eom Sang-phil as Supreme Court justices.The National Assembly’s special committee on confirmation hearings conducted the hearings for the two candidates earlier on Tuesday and Wednesday and adopted reports concluding that both Shin and Eom are fit for the top post.Under the Constitution, the appointment of Supreme Court justices require parliamentary consent.