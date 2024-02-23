National Assembly Passes Redistricting Bill ahead of April Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Thursday passed a bill aimed at redefining electoral districts ahead of the April 10 general elections, just 41 days before the April 10 general election.This comes after People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Yun Jae-ok and Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo reached an agreement earlier at a meeting presided over by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.The rival parties had agreed to maintain the current ten seats in the North Jeolla Province constituency by reducing the number of proportional representation seats by one to 46.The two sides also tentatively agreed not to create 'Sokcho, Cheorwon, Hwacheon, Yanggu, Inje, and Goseong' constituencies in Gangwon, which are eight times the area of Seoul and the 'Pocheon, Yeoncheon, Gapyeong' constituencies, which are four times the area of Seoul, in northern Gyeonggi Province.The main opposition DP's push to unite and divide some of the districts in Busan was rejected by the ruling PPP.