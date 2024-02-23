Police Raid Offices of Fmr., Current KMA Executives amid Trainee Doctors' Collective Action

Photo : KBS News

Police raided offices of former and incumbent executives at the Korean Medical Association(KMA) accused of violating the Medical Services Act regarding trainee doctors' collective action in protest of a planned increase in medical school admissions quota.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday began the raid at the offices of the KMA's emergency steering committee, the Seoul Medical Association and the Gangwondo Medical Association to obtain evidence, such as mobile phones and personal computers.Earlier, the health ministry filed a complaint with the police against five people, including KMA interim leader Kim Taek-woo and former KMA chief Roh Hwan-kyu on charges of violating the Act, obstruction of business, instigation and abetting.Setting Thursday as the deadline for the doctors to return to work, the government had warned those violating the return-to-work order would face license suspension and legal procedures.