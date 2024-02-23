Bills on Special Probes into '5 Bln Won Club,' First Lady's Alleged Stock Manipulation Scrapped after Revote

Photo : YONHAP News

A set of bills on special counsel probes into alleged bribery involving the "Five Billion Won Club" in the Daejang-dong development scandal and First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged stock manipulation has been scrapped after a revote.During Thursday's plenary session, the bill on the probe involving the first lady failed to pass the National Assembly with only 171 votes in favor out of 281 lawmakers in attendance. The one involving the "Five Billion Won Club" failed to pass with 177 votes in favor.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) railroaded the bills through parliament last December, which were vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol in early January.The president had cited a disregard for the constitutional practice of partisan negotiation prior to its passage, while expressing concerns that excessive probes could violate the rights of those standing trial on related allegations.The DP's majority in parliament was not enough to override the president's rejection, as their passage required a two-thirds majority attended by more than half of all lawmakers.