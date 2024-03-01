Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Slams N. Korea for 'Primary Foe' Designation, Says Unification is Key to Expand Freedom, Human Rights

Written: 2024-03-01 13:52:08Updated: 2024-03-01 14:44:03

Yoon Slams N. Korea for 'Primary Foe' Designation, Says Unification is Key to Expand Freedom, Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol strongly criticized North Korea for designating South Korea as a "primary foe" and "principal enemy," saying unification is what is needed to expand the universal values of freedom and human rights.

At a ceremony marking the 105th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement on Friday, Yoon said the North Korean regime's tyranny and human rights abuses deny the universal values of humanity.

Stressing that the nation's independence movement will be only made complete upon a unification that brings freedom and abundance to everyone, the president said Seoul's unification efforts must become a source of hope and a beacon of light for the North Korean people.

Referring to the designation of July 14 as North Korean Defectors' Day starting this year, Yoon pledged to continue efforts to improve North Korean human rights and to provide North Korean defectors with a warmhearted support.

The president then called on the international community to pool its strength in support for unification, saying a free, unified Korea will contribute toward peace and prosperity not only in Northeast Asia, but also in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >