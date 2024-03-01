Yoon Slams N. Korea for 'Primary Foe' Designation, Says Unification is Key to Expand Freedom, Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol strongly criticized North Korea for designating South Korea as a "primary foe" and "principal enemy," saying unification is what is needed to expand the universal values of freedom and human rights.At a ceremony marking the 105th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement on Friday, Yoon said the North Korean regime's tyranny and human rights abuses deny the universal values of humanity.Stressing that the nation's independence movement will be only made complete upon a unification that brings freedom and abundance to everyone, the president said Seoul's unification efforts must become a source of hope and a beacon of light for the North Korean people.Referring to the designation of July 14 as North Korean Defectors' Day starting this year, Yoon pledged to continue efforts to improve North Korean human rights and to provide North Korean defectors with a warmhearted support.The president then called on the international community to pool its strength in support for unification, saying a free, unified Korea will contribute toward peace and prosperity not only in Northeast Asia, but also in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.