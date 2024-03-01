Yoon: S. Korea, Japan Overcoming Painful Past, Advancing toward 'New World'

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said South Korea and Japan are working together to overcome their painful past and moving toward a "new world" based on mutual understanding and empathy, as stated under the 1919 Proclamation of Korean Independence.At a ceremony marking the 105th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement during Japan's colonial rule on Friday, Yoon said the proclamation made it clear to Japan that independence would be a path to prosperity for both countries.The president assessed that by sharing the values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law, Seoul and Tokyo have become partners in the pursuit of common interests for global peace and prosperity.He said security cooperation between the two countries against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats has further strengthened, anticipating next year's 60th anniversary of normalization in bilateral diplomatic ties will further advance their relations.Calling for all values of the independence movement to be properly recognized and their history accurately passed down to future generations, Yoon pledged to protect the spirit of the movement, the value of freedom, while making efforts to build a happier and more prosperous Korea.