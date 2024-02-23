Yoon Administration to Put Forth New Unification Vision Carrying Value of Liberalism

Photo : YONHAP News

The Yoon Suk Yeol administration plans to put forth a new unification vision that carries the value of liberal democracy.According to a senior presidential official on Friday, the administration is seeking to further define its views and vision for unification, adding the existing Korean National Community Unification Formulalacks the philosophical vision of liberal democracy pursued by the current administration.The updates will mark the first time the National Community Unification Formula, the nation's unification policy unveiled in August 1994 under the administration of late President Kim Young-sam, is revised.The formula comprises three steps of reconciliation and cooperation, unity of the two Koreas, and completion of a unified nation and it has been upheld alongside Seoul's "bold initiative" on the North's denuclearization.The official said it would be appropriate and justifiable to revise the policy to include a vision to achieve liberal democratic unification and bring freedom and prosperity to the North Korean people.The official said the vision and philosophical content regarding the vastly different outcomes for the two Koreas during the 70-year history of division on the Korean Peninsula will also be conceptualized for policy development.