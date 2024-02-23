S. Korea, US Express Concerns over N. Korea's Potential Attempts to Change Status Quo in Yellow Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States expressed deep concerns over North Korea's designation of the two Koreas as "hostile states" and the regime's potential unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the Yellow Sea.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Friday, foreign minister Cho Tae-yul, who is on a visit to the U.S., shared such mutual views following a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell in Washington.Assessing that the allies are responding to the North's threats and provocation under a complete solidarity, the officials agreed to actively coordinate policies to deter any type of provocation by Pyongyang.Cho requested that Campbell play an active role, as he previously served as the White House National Security Council's deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, in further developing the alliance and trilateral cooperation with Japan.The minister also requested Washington’s attention to South Korean businesses, to ensure they receive benefits corresponding to expanded investments in the U.S. following enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act.Meanwhile, Kim Myung-soo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff paid a visit to the second fleet command of the Korean Navy and said North Korea’s claims that the maritime border of the Northern Limit Line is invalid is absurd, and called on the seamen to retaliate immediately, strongly and until the end in the even of any provocation by Pyongyang.