VOA: Polish Embassy in N. Korea Preparing to Reopen after 4-Yr. Pandemic Shutdown

Written: 2024-03-02 13:32:43Updated: 2024-03-02 13:59:23

Photo : YONHAP News

The Polish Embassy in North Korea is reportedly preparing to resume operation amid reports that some Western nations are moving to reopen their diplomatic missions in Pyongyang four years after shutdowns following the regime's pandemic border lockdowns.

According to Voice of America(VOA) on Saturday, the spokesperson at the Polish foreign ministry said discussions with the North are under way to determine a suitable time to conduct a technical mission in Pyongyang.

The spokesperson at the Czech Republic's foreign ministry said Prague continues to monitor developments in the North while exploring conditions and ways of reopening its Embassy in Pyongyang, adding it is coordinating with other partners.

Last week, the German foreign ministry sent a delegation to Pyongyang for technical inspections of its Embassy building, the first diplomatic visit by a Western delegation since the regime's lockdowns began in January 2020.

The Chinese Embassy in Pyongyang said last Thursday that Ambassador Wang Yajun met with Swedish Ambassador Designate to North Korea Andreas Bengtsson upon his arrival in the regime.
